Kenyatta, Odinga Contribute Towards Offsetting Ingwe Debts

1 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, September 30, 2021, led a host of politicians in donating money towards helping AFC Leopards shake off its financial mess.

The Head of State donated Sh2 million out of the Sh8.6 million realised at the event held at a Nairobi hotel with other politicians namely Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi each contributing Sh1 million.

A host of Cabinet Secretaries and civil servants also chipped in, with Eugene Wamalwa and Amina Mohamed contributing Sh1.5 million and Sh200,000 respectively.

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya also brought in Sh500,000.

A significant amount of the realized sum will be used to pay debts owed to former coaches and players including Andre Casa Mbungo, Soter Kayumba, Vincent Habamahoro, and Tresor Ndikumana.

"I hope these efforts will go a long way in ensuring the club becomes competitive in the league this season," said Wamalwa, who also recently donated a brand new bus to the club.

These debts had led to a ban by Fifa imposed on the club signing new players, a move that, has in turn, left the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side with stretched resources.

