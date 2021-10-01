Nigeria: Diaspora Voting Requires Tough Legislative Process - Gbajabiamila

1 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said it will require a tough and comprehensive legislative process to work out modalities that will enable Nigerians in diaspora participate in the country's elections.

He said being a constitutional matter; the House would be very thorough in the process of working on the bill seeking to empower Nigerians abroad to vote during the country's elections.

Gbajabiamila spoke while receiving the management of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCom) led by its Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Abike Dabiri-Erewa in his office according to a statement issued by his media adviser, Lanre Lasisi.

In her response, Dabiri-Erewa, who had earlier sought the support of the Speaker for diaspora voting, disclosed that the commission was set to organize a Diaspora Award in 2022 for those that excel in their chosen fields

