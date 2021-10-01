Nigeria: Troops Nab Bandits' Informants, Collaborators Over Sokoto Military Base Attack

Nigerian troops attached to the Operation Hadarin Daji, have apprehended those who collaborated with bandits and served as their informants to attack a military base in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Fifteen military personnel were in the attack.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, told journalists in Abuja yesterday that the troops had intensified offensive operations on bandits' enclaves in the North West.

He said the operations had drastically degraded the bandits' operational capabilities, denied them freedom of action, frustrated movement of arms and built confidence among locals.

He said, "Other incidents recorded were bandits' invasions of Burkusuma town and Makuwana village in Sabon-Birni LGA of Sokoto State and Sabuwa Town as well as bandits' road block along Gimi-Gora Road also in Katsina State.

"Troops' swift responses with superior firepower during the incidents led to the repelling of armed bandits who were forced to flee in disarray, neutralization of scores of them and arrest of some others, including their informants and collaborators".

Onyeuko added that arms and ammunition among other items were recovered, adding that the troops neutralized and arrested bandits and their arms supplier and informant at Kofar Fada village in Kankara LGA, Shabba village under Jibia LGA, Kaiga general area as well as Ummandau and Gammu villages, all in Katsina State.