Kenya: Museveni's Son Hangs Out With Kenyatta

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has shared a photo of himself hanging out with Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the picture that has since elicited mixed reactions on social media, Muhoozi, Uganda's Commander of Land Forces (CLF) and who is considered one of the favourites to succeed Museveni, is seen dressed informally and smiling alongside his host who appeared relaxed.

Muhoozi, Museveni's only son, described President Kenyatta as his 'big brother' and 'hero'.

The shared photo showed the two taking bottled water possibly after a long walk, evident from their dusty shoes and trousers. They were both dressed in casual wear.

Kenyans wondered how the two would be taking water; some even pointed to what seemed like lids of bottles hidden from the cameras.

Some followers also appeared happy the two leaders were working together, with some suggesting Museveni could learn from Uhuru how to be the President when his dad decides to retire.

The Uganda media reports that Muhoozi met President Kenyatta while on his way back to Kampala from Somalia.

The meeting comes amid tensions between Kenya and Uganda, brought about by Kampala's decision to award Tanzania a lucrative oil pipeline business to Tanzania instead of Kenya, plus another recent move by Kenya to ban Deputy President William Ruto from traveling to Uganda.