Tanzania: Over 3,690 People With Albinism Get Skin Cancer Surgeries

ABOUT 3,693 people with albinism have undergone skin cancer surgeries between 2016 and 2020, under support from Standing Voice Organisation, it has been revealed. The Organisation's coordinator told the 'Daily News' recently that beneficiaries were from Mwanza, Kigoma, Geita, Shinyanga, Kagera, Katavi, Dodoma, Simiyu , Singida, Dares-salaam and Arusha regions.

"We have programmes to prevent and combat this disease and improve people's vision. The organisation also offers them health and education services, just to give them tools to build their own future," said Mr Mabwenga.

According to him, the organisation's skin cancer prevention programme is an expanding network of regular skincare clinics country-wide, reaching thousands of people with albinism in their homes through community workers.

He said that The Skin Cancer Prevention Programme is a blueprint to be replicated and expanded across Sub-Saharan Africa, calling up on other stakeholders to support the efforts so that all the needy could be attended to.

Similarly, the organisation gives an opportunity to people with albinism to show up and practice their talents, which can be a path to realising their dreams. One of skin surgery beneficiaries, Mr Vedastus Wilfred, expressed his gratitude to 'Standing Voice' for providing necessities to people with albinism, a move that makes them feel a sense of equality in the society.

"We are also glad that the government prioritizes us in various ways," he said.