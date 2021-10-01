Malawi: First Lady Madam Chakwera to Grace Launch of Malawi Women Diaspora Network This Saturday

The First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera will this coming Saturday be the guest of honour at the launch of Sisterhood for Change organised by a diaspora women group called Malawi Women Diaspora Network (MWDN).

The virtual Zoom launch, scheduled from 2 - 5pm Malawi time, will bring together women currently living in outside Malawi wanting to push for various causes for the benefit of the motherland.

The formation of the group comes at the back of another event that the First Lady had with diaspora women early in the year.

"We decided that in order to function better and for our projects to have synergy we should work as a team and that's why we decided that forming a group will be a better option," said Dr Naomi Msusa, one of the co-ordinators of the group.

"We pride ourselves in the fact that this is a non-political group and women from all walks of life regardless of their political affiliation are welcome" added Msusa.

The group , which prefers to be regarded as a "sisterhood" has set its vision "to connect Malawian women and girls in order to build networks and partnerships that will allow collective efforts and ingenuity to be more meaningful and fruitful in various communities of residence, but particularly in Malawi."

Among the core objectives of the sisterhood, the women will champion and support various charities and individuals in the diaspora involved in various activities in Malawi by contributing to awareness, information, communication and visibility drives, fundraising campaigns and other events. They will champion awareness campaigns for the women in the diaspora on the business and investment opportunities available in Malawi and their associated processes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, contribute to capacity building and the pursuance of various projects by Malawian women in the diaspora. They will champion initiatives, remunerated or on a voluntary basis, that women in the diaspora can participate in for Malawi. Such activities will prioritize knowledge and skill transfer, health and education, issues of law, human rights and gender equality, politics and governance; achieved using virtual resources, short-term employment in Malawi or work during vacations.

The group will also be a resource for research that will contribute towards innovation and solutions to suit unique Malawian problems. The group will aim to promote patriotism, sisterhood and collaboration amongst Malawian women and girls living in the diaspora.

Further details on how any woman in the diaspora can join are detailed on the Malawi Women Diaspora Network official Facebook page.