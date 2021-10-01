Zimbabwe: Desist From Throwing Teargas Into Buses, Police Told

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has written to the Commissioner General of Police Godwin Matanga demanding a written undertaking that his officers will desist from firing tear canisters into loaded public transport vehicles.

In its letter, ZLHR told Matanga that the indiscriminate throwing of teargas canisters into loaded public transport vehicles amounts to excessive and unjustifiable use of force by ZRP members and also amounts to a violation of the passengers right to human dignity and the right to personal security.

"Worried by persistent use of teargas by the police, we have written to CG Matanga asking him to furnish us with written undertaking that ZRP members shall be directed to desist from prevalent practice of throwing teargas canisters into loaded public transportation vehicles," posted ZLHR on Twitter.

"Our concern and request follows the recent circulation on social media of a video, where ZRP members allegedly threw teargas canisters into a Mulaudzi bus, which was carrying passengers. In the video, passengers can be seen stampeding & scurrying to escape the teargas fumes which had engulfed the bus & it is clear from the video that some of the victims are young children, who were clearly choking from the teargas fumes," ZLHR added.

The police have since responded to the incident saying they do not condone the behavior of the officers and that action will be taken without fear or favour.

"The ZRP is investigating the alleged tear smoke incident on a Mlaudzi bus where people are seen scurrying to safety and assistance on a video which has gone viral on social media.

"The ZRP does not condone such acts by police officers and will certainly ensure action is taken without fear or favour. The public is urged to assist in identifying these officers and also the exact place where the incident took place," said the police.