South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Leads Vooma Vaccination Weekend in Katlehong, 1 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 01 October 2021, lead the inaugural Vooma Vaccination Weekend in Katlehong, Gauteng.

Vooma Vaccination Weekends aim to mobilise citizens and people living in South Africa to get vaccinated as a means to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public and private health sectors, organised labour and business and community- and faith-based formations will join forces in the vaccination drive themed Vooma Vaccination Weekend.

This will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreaches under this banner in which leadership from across the political spectrum, civil society, traditional leaders, labour and business will mobilise communities to stay safe by being vaccinated.

Vaccines are safe and easy to receive. They protect people against serious illness, hospitalisation and death. And when the majority of people in the country are vaccinated, the nation will experience a greater sense of freedom and safety in social interactions and economic activity.

Vaccines are also free of charge and during Vooma Vaccination Weekend vaccination centres and points - including pop-ups - will be open all day on Friday and Saturday in all corners of the country.

Media are invited to cover the President's engagement with community members and vaccine providers from 10h00.

Venue: DH Williams Hall, Admin Section, Katlehong

Social mobilisation with a vaccination mobile unit will take place at 10h40 at the Natalspruit Taxi Rank (Letsoho Shopping Centre - Old natal Spruit Hospital)