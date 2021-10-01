Kenya to Receive 2.2 Million Pfizer Vaccine Syringes From the U.S.

Nairobi — Kenya expects to receive a consignment of 2.2 million specialized dead space syringes beginning Saturday to support the administration of Pfizer vaccines received in September.

The syringes which limit dead space that exists between the syringe hub and needle are recommended for the administration of the American-made vaccine.

The Ministry of Health, in a tweet on Friday, indicated that two other batches will arrive in Nairobi on Sunday and Monday.

The administration of Pfizer vaccines already in the country had been delayed due to lack of the specialized dead space syringes that are suitable for the inoculation of the vaccine.

Kenya received a cumulative 1,005,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in September donated by the United States government. The vaccines arrived in two batches on September 17 and September 28.

The arrival of the syringes is expected to jumpstart the county's effort vaccinate 10 million people by December 31, and 5.8 million people by October 20.

"The National accelerated COVID-19 vaccination campaign is set for a boost with the administration of the Pfizer vaccine set to begin next week," the health ministry said.

Pfizer is among five vaccines deployed in the country alongside AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

The Ministry of Health indicated 3.3 per cent of the country's population had been vaccinated by Thursday, September 30.

A total of 3,761,876 vaccine doses had been administered comprising 2,856,972 first doses and 904,904 second doses.