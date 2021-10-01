Angola Determines Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine

Luanda — Angolan government has instituted compulsory covid-19 vaccine for employees and providers of public services in a campaign running until 15 October.

The measure was announced Thursday by the minister of State and Head of Civil Affairs Office to the President of Republic, Adão de Almeida.

Speaking at a press conference, the President's aide said that after the deadline it will be mandatory to present a vaccination certificate or a negative test to gain access to the workplace.

Adão de Almeida added that employees or public service providers, who do not get vaccinated, will be required to present negative tests in order to gain access to work place, which are the individual responsibility and not of the companies or Ministries.

The measure, stressed the official, covers citizens aged 18.

"All citizens over 18 years of age are required to go to the vaccination posts", stressed the minister.

Adão de Almeida highlighted the need for citizens to comply with biosafety measures to prevent the spread of the virus in communities.