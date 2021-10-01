Namibia: Tun Calls for Restoration of Teachers' Roles

Building an adaptive education system that is resilient to future shocks will only be possible with the restoration of teachers' roles as key actors, as well as to ensure learners' inclusion.

According to Mahongora Kavihuha, general secretary of the Teachers Union of Namibia (TUN), institutions must provide all teachers with the necessary support for an effective education recovery.

Kavihuha yesterday told journalists teachers have been severely impacted by the pandemic, but there was no incentive for e-learning, and most were operating at their own expense.

Teachers around the world will observe World Teachers' Day on 5 October 2021, under the theme 'Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery', which has been influenced by the harrowing experiences of Covid-19.

"The theme speaks not only to the lived experiences of Covid-19 but seeks to see through these experiences and draw further plans, strategies, and actions that will guide the entire teaching profession, including learners, into a future that is much more likely to face similar or even worse experiences," Kavihuha said.

Kavihuha also stated that in 2021, UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank have launched a joint mission called Recovering Education to support teachers and allow all learners to return to school and catch up on learning.

Five sub-thematic target goals have been identified to make Teachers' Day commemorations more meaningful. Professional Development, Teacher Education, Governance and Participation, Working Conditions, and Lifelong Perspective are some of them.

"Teachers all over the world have suffered Covid-19 misfortunes. We have suffered the same consequences, and it is only right that we join the efforts to bring some relief."