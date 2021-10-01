Kenya: KRA Set to Appreciate, Honour Compliant Taxpayers

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will on Monday, October 4 launch the annual Taxpayer's month to celebrate compliant taxpayers for their patriotic act of dutifully remitting their taxes.

The event, which is organized to appreciate taxpayers for their selfless contribution towards the country's development agenda, will be marked by a long month of customer-centric activities countrywide.

This year's celebration is significant with KRA having managed to meet and surpass the financial year 2020/21 revenue target after eight (8) years wait. Despite the prevailing economic circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, KRA posted exemplary revenue performance of Shs. 1.66 trillion against a target of Shs 1.65 trillion.

"KRA has therefore dedicated the month of October to carry out activities geared towards honoring and appreciating all taxpayers for their invaluable contribution to the government's revenue collection efforts that enabled Authority to meet the target. The event also acts as a platform to encourage citizens to be tax compliant, fund the national budget, and sustain the economy," a statement issued noted.

During the month, KRA will engage in various activities which include; taxpayer appreciation visits, taxpayer education, annual tax summit, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

The event will also be marked by the Taxpayers Award Ceremony hosted in honor of distinguished taxpayers and officiated by H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta. The distinguished taxpayers will be recognized for their exemplary tax compliance in the year 2020.

This year's Taxpayers Month is driven by the theme 'Pamoja Twaweza.' The theme highlights the collective role and contribution of both taxpayers and KRA towards the current socioeconomic environment.

KRA calls upon the public to participate in the taxpayers' monthly activities. Through participation, taxpayers will have an opportunity to give feedback on various tax issues that will enable Authority to enhance service delivery.

The launch of Taxpayers' Month will be officiated by Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury & Planning Amb Ukur Yatani, KRA Board Chairman Amb. (Dr.) Francis Muthaura, KRA Commissioner General among other guests from both private and public sector.