Ghana: NDC Will Be Vigilant to Secure Election 2024 Victory - Minority Leader Assures

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be vigilant to secure Election 2024 victory.

Besides, the party wants former President John Mahama to return as flagbearer, and subsequently become the president after the polls.

One of its key strategies to secure power in 2024, is to be extremely vigilant at all polling stations and collation centres across the country.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who made these known, challenged loyalists, well-wishers, faithful and sympathisers of the party to keep their eyes open against electoral ploys that would cause the NDC another defeat.

He disclosed that the NDC would ask for greater transparency, especially at the polling stations, collation of results and zero-tolerance for 2024 would be its declaration, and also police the ballot.

Mr Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South Constituency in the Northern Region, indicated that "I always say for people who like the former president and want his return as flag bearer and president, just as I want, they must go to their polling stations and collation centres to ensure he wins.

"If he wins at the 33,000 polling stations, he will be the next president, it is not about running to take photographs with him thinking that is how you are contributing to success of the NDC, I do not think taking pictures with him means he has won but going back to our roots as NDC with operation win your ballot box.

"Although there is no certainty yet about his political future with the party; there appears to be visible signs of possible comeback due to his recently embarked thank you tour across the country to thank Ghanaians who voted for him and the NDC in the 2020 elections, although the party lost the polls," Mr Iddrisu hinted.

According to him, the NDC would deploy more professionals to monitor the 2024 elections at various levels. -citinewsroom.com