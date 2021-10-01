Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies Handed Tough Group

Ghanaian Champions Hasaacas Ladies have been paired with Wadi Degla of Egypt, AS Mande of Mali and Malabo Kings FC of Equatorial Guinea in Group A of the maiden CAF TotalEnergies Africa Women's Champions League.

The Sekondi based club entered into the competition as winners of WAFU Zone B following a 3-1 win against Nigerian club River Angels in the final to win the tournament.

Hasaacas Ladies will begin their campaign against Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea before taking on AS Mande and Wadi Degla.

In Group B, runners up in the WAFU Zone B River Angels from Nigeria will face Vihiga Queens FC of Kenya, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and ASFAR Club of Morocco.