Ghana: 'Endorsement of MCE Is Good Omen for Devt'

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has described the endorsement of Sandra Owusu-Ahenkorah as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the area as the beginning of another chapter in the area's development agenda.

Ms Owusu-Ahenkorah was re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for another four year term and received a massive 100 per cent endorsement from all 19 assembly members of the Ayawaso Municipal Assembly making her the sixth MCE in the region to get the full backing of all assembly members.

The elated Ms Alhassan after the declaration of the results said the 100 per cent endorsement clearly demonstrated the confidence reposed in her administration and the government for her to continue with the laid out development agenda for the constituency.

"I am highly elated for the trust and confidence reposed in her by the assembly members for her to continue with the development agenda of the area and the massive endorsement will also culminate in 100 per cent cooperation from all stakeholders to collaborate to achieve the desired results for the improvement of the socioeconomic conditions of the people.

"We are the pacesetters, even though we are relatively young as an assembly, the records have been set, the 100 per cent trend will open up a new chapter to continue with the forward match where peace, unity, harmony and social cohesion thrive," Ms Alhassan noted.

She commended the assembly members for the feat and assured that the constituency would continue to play its role in its quest to be the cleanest municipality in the region.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, commended the assembly members for the confidence reposed in the nominee and expressed gratitude to the political parties, especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for ensuring peaceful processes.

He urged the endorsed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), to be mindful of the make 'Accra Work Again Agenda', and resume work in full gear.

Ms Owusu-Ahenkorah expressed her gratitude to the President for giving another opportunity to serve her people, the Regional Minister and the assembly members for the confidence they have in her and assured of working harder to improve the socioeconomic status of residents.