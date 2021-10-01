Ghana: BAG Congress Set for Nov 9

The Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) has announced its fourth Elective Congress to be held on November 9.

The congress will elect new officers for the association following the expiration of the current executive led by Mr. Evans Yeboah in November.

Mr. Evans Yeboah told the Times Sports that members in good standing for the four-year assessment period (2017-2021) could stand for various positions.

"Per National Calendar released in March, the Elective Congress was scheduled for the fourth quarter of the year. Members with good standing could apply for positions including President, Vice President, Treasurer and Five Executive Board Members for the 2022-2025 assessment period," it stated.

Nominations and submissions, he said was ongoing until October 12.

"Delegates who are shareholders from 36 Badminton Community Clubs in good standing, six Regional Associations, nine Statutory Committees and eight institutional affiliates are entitled to vote and attend the congress," the BAG boss stated.

In a related development, BAG in collaboration with the Badminton Word Federation(BWF), is offering 100 scholarships to young athletes to benefit from the World Academy of Sport Programme and the Federation University in Australia.

The scholarship according to Mr. Yeboah was also open to administrators and officials of badminton.

"The scholarship is an online course developed for aspiring young athletes aged 15-18 who want to gain broader understanding of the tools needed to become successful and knowledgeable athletes," he stated.