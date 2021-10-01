Ghana: Orca Deco Donates 176 Hospital Beds to Rebecca Foundation

Orca Deco Ghana Limited, a leading furniture and décor company, yesterday presented 176 hospital beds worth GH¢200,000.00 to the Rebecca Foundation for onward distribution to some health facilities in the country.

The gesture, as part of the company's corporate social responsibility, was to support activities of the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, to complement the government's efforts at tackling the "no bed syndrome" in the country.

At a brief hand-over ceremony, the First Lady, Mrs Akufo-Addo, thanked Orca Deco for always responding to calls from her outfit to support Ghanaians, particularly on issues affecting women, children and the vulnerable.

She recounted how Orca Deco was the first to donate 7,000 food boxes when The Rebecca Foundation launched the "Relief Boxes Challenge" to support the vulnerable in society during lockdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of "The Rebecca Foundation" to promote the well-being of all Ghanaian women and children pledging to work earnestly in their interest.

She called on well-meaning corporate organisations to partner with the Foundation to address challenges identified in the health and the education sectors.

Managing Partner at Orca Deco, Mr Rayan Sharara, lauded the efforts of the First Lady towards providing support for maternal and child healthcare in Ghana, adding that Orca had grown to be a household name in Ghana due to the support and patronage of the Ghanaian people.

Orca, he said, "is always eager and joyous to take any step to alleviate any form of societal challenge particularly in matters prevalent among women and children."

He added that the phenomenon of lack of beds in hospitals for patients, particularly in emergency departments, contributed to many preventable deaths in the country which "is very disheartening and worrisome."

Mr Sharara seized the occasion to assure the First Lady and the people of Ghana of Orca's continued support to make lives better across all facets of the Ghanaian society.