South Africa: Rhinos - Scientists Are Hanging Them Upside-Down From Helicopters - Here's Why

Each year, a selection of apparently weird and pointless scientific experiments receive the Ig Nobel Prize. Awarded by the science humour magazine Annals of Improbable Research, the prize honours projects that "first make people laugh, and then make them think".

This story was first published in The Conversation.

A recent study that suspended rhinos upside-down by their ankles from a helicopter must have been a shoe-in for the award's judges, securing the 2021 Ig Nobel Transportation Prize. But while hanging rhinos produce spectacularly absurd photographs, behind the award and the study lies a serious business.

A rhino is airlifted by helicopter on March 29, 2012 in South Africa to an undisclosed location to protect the endangered animal from poachers. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theo Jeptha)

Rhinos are in trouble. There are five species of rhino, and all are endangered. The three-tonne white rhino is the least endangered, yet there are still only an estimated 20,000 of them left in the wild. The species hung upside-down in the study is the black rhino, weighing in at 1.5 tonnes and with an estimated population of just 5,000.

In attempts to protect rhino populations, conservationists have tried dehorning (to try...