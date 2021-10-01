South Africa: Rhinos - Scientists Are Hanging Them Upside-Down From Helicopters - Here's Why

30 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jason Gilchrist

Each year, a selection of apparently weird and pointless scientific experiments receive the Ig Nobel Prize. Awarded by the science humour magazine Annals of Improbable Research, the prize honours projects that "first make people laugh, and then make them think".

This story was first published in The Conversation.

A recent study that suspended rhinos upside-down by their ankles from a helicopter must have been a shoe-in for the award's judges, securing the 2021 Ig Nobel Transportation Prize. But while hanging rhinos produce spectacularly absurd photographs, behind the award and the study lies a serious business.

A rhino is airlifted by helicopter on March 29, 2012 in South Africa to an undisclosed location to protect the endangered animal from poachers. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theo Jeptha)

Rhinos are in trouble. There are five species of rhino, and all are endangered. The three-tonne white rhino is the least endangered, yet there are still only an estimated 20,000 of them left in the wild. The species hung upside-down in the study is the black rhino, weighing in at 1.5 tonnes and with an estimated population of just 5,000.

In attempts to protect rhino populations, conservationists have tried dehorning (to try...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X