Ghana: OSUA' 04 Elects New Officers

The 2004 batch of the Old Students Union of Awudome Senior High School (OSUA '04) has elected and sworn into office nine new executives to serve for the next two years.

Their first task would be to organise a congress for members of the year group and to elect regional officers in the 16 regions.

The new executives are Mr Kennedy Amedeka, president; Ms Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu, vice president; Mr Cyril Cudzo, Secretary; Ms Emmanuella Ofori, treasurer and Mr Philip Anipa, organiser.

The rest are Mrs Francisca Esinam Akoensi, welfare officer; Ms Eyram Sylvia Letsah, financial secretary; while Mr Aaron Owusu Nyarko and Mr Wellington Akuinor were elected auditors.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra, last Tuesday, the outgone president of the union, Mr Maxwell Atila said the group was formed four years ago and were able to write a constitution.

He said monies accrued during his tenure were invested and expected to yield dividends upon maturity.

He, therefore, urged the new executives to device means of bringing all members of OSUA'04 on board and proposed a health and support fund to assist members who would be unable fund complicated and expensive health care needs.

Mr Amedeka said his administration intended to work as a united team, to serve the interest of all members, adding that "we will engage with the headmaster of the school to deliberate on projects we can undertake for the school."

He said OSUA'04 would continue to organise events to improve the bonds between the various year groups in respect of projects, adding that it would focus on initiating new development projects and activities to enable the school continue to fulfill its core mandate of producing quality and world-class students.

He called on the year group as well as the outgone executives to come on board to support his tenure to succeed.