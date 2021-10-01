Ghana: Calbank Donates 100 Bag Cement to Complete Adabraka District Police Station Project

CalBank on Wednesday presented 100 bags of cement to the Adabraka District Police Station in Accra to help complete its on-going two-storey building project.

The Executive Head, Finance and Operations of the bank, Thomas Boansi-Sarpong, said the gesture was part of their corporate social responsibilities towards institutions, individuals and organisations to achieve their goals.

According to him, the bank received a request for assistance from the Police to complete the building and due to the urgency and the purpose of the project, "we decided to assist."

The Executive Head, explained that the bank saw the gesture as an opportunity to support the duties of the police in offering effective security for the public and the banks.

Receiving the item, Chief Superintendent Asare Bediako, the District Commander, thanked the bank for the support and assured of its judicious use.

Chief Superintendent Bediako said when completed, the project would have offices for staff, including crime officers, Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit and clients.

According to him, the project was started by his predecessor due to lack of space for the officers and clients that use the station.

He called for more assistance from institutions and individuals to help them complete the project on time and also furnish it.

The District Commander said that crime rate in and around the area was very low due to the presence of the station.