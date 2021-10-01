Ghana: Footballer Arrested Over Police Recruitment Scam

Ho — A FOOTBALLER believed to be the brain behind the recent false Facebook publication, created in the name of the Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro Kwateng offering to assist applicants for Ghana Police Service recruitment, has been arrested.

The suspect, Frank Fenuku Junior, 21, was nabbed at the Adentan Zongo Junction in Accra, on Monday.

The Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (D SP), Effia Tenge, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Ho, yesterday.

She said that on September 14, this year, three people were arrested for the fraudulent police recruitment publication on Facebook.

DSP Effia Tenge said that further investigations into the matter revealed that the sim card which was used for the scam was in possession of Fenuku Junior.

She indicated that during interrogation, the suspect admitted being the mastermind of the false Facebook publication, created in the name of the Volta Regional Police Commander.

Fenuku Junior also said he conspired with other people to swindle unsuspecting victims of monies, under the pretext of allocating 'protocol slots' for them in the police recruitment exercise, DSP Tenge stated.

She said that many victims paid various sums of money to the suspect hoping to be favoured in the ongoing police recruitment.

Fenuku Junior was due to be arraigned before the Ho Circuit Court at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the other suspects, Bernard Amenyah, 18, Godsway Adzikah, 23, and Godson Wemegah, 21, have been arraigned before the Ho Circuit Court.

One of them was remanded in police custody to reappear in court yesterday, while the other two were granted bail to assist in the police in investigations.

DSP Tenge said that the Volta Regional Police Command remained resolute in pursuit of recruitment charlatans and had so far arrested five suspects in connection with recruitment scams.

She entreated persons who had fallen victim to the scam to report their cases to the police.