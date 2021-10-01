Ghana: All Set for GWA's Traditional Wrestling Championship

The Ghana Wrestling Association (GWA) will on Saturday stage the National Traditional Wrestling Championship at Sabon Zongo Mankola in Accra.

The event is expected to attract 120 wrestlers from the Greater Accra, Volta,, Ashanti, Northern,and Upper West regions of the country.

They would compete in weight categories including, 66kg, 66-76kg, 76-86kg, 86-96kg and above 100kg.

Speaking to the Times Sports ahead of the event, President of the GWA, Mr Norbert Amefu explained that, the championship would be used to select a national team to represent Ghana at the coming ECOWAS Games in Senegal in November.

He said, it would also give the wrestlers the opportunity to battle for cash prizes, medals and certificates at stake.