Ghana: Kumaca Old Students Pledge to Complete Science Lab

Three past students of the Kumasi Academy in the Ashanti Region have pledged to help their alma mater to complete an ultra-modern science laboratory which is at its finishing stage.

They are Peter Mac Manu, Percival Kofi Akpaloo and Mr Cyril Mainoo.

Mr. Akpaloo has committed GH¢50,000.00 towards the project with Mr. Mac Manu pledging both in cash and kind.

Mr. Mainoo promised to bear the cost of ceiling of the laboratory with an amount of GH¢180,000.00.

The project, an initiative of the Kumasi Academy Past Students' Association (KAPSA) is expected to be completed in December this year.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview after a strategic meeting on how to raise funds towards completion of the lab in Kumasi last Saturday, Mr Akpaloo said several other year groups have also pledged their support.

According to Mr Mac Manu, is "no turning back" despite the challenges, adding that "we have revived our commitment to our alma mater, Kumasi Academy located in the Asokore Mampong municipality in the Ashanti region.

The national president of the association, Mr Kwabena Dapaah-Siakwan, was eulogised by an alumnus of the school, Mr Kwame Boafo, for his stellar leadership through thick and thin.

"We are an association but I must commend you on your leadership skills that has brought this project this far", he remarked.

He therefore, called on all past students of Academy to contribute, per their strengths, towards the enviable project.