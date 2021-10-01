South Africa: Boks Back Their DNA in One Final Push After Months of Bio-Bubble Lockdown

1 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Springboks have nothing but pride to play for when they meet the All Blacks in their final 2021 Rugby Championship match in Gold Coast on Saturday.

The highs of winning the tense series against the British & Irish Lions while South Africa was in the grip of a brutal third Covid wave and unprecedented civil unrest, seems a long, long time ago now for the Springboks.

In sport, as the old cliché goes, a week can be a long time. Nowhere is that truer than in South Africa and in the context of the world champion Springboks, that truism holds firm.

The Boks are on a three-match losing streak. They have lost twice to the Wallabies and once to the All Blacks and along the way have relinquished their No 1 world ranking to New Zealand. They are battered and bruised and into a 13th week in the now ubiquitous bio-safe environment (BSE), or to use the colloquial parlance -- the bio-bubble.

They keep talking a good game, and last week they even delivered one despite a cruel 19-17 loss against the All Blacks in Townsville. But the reality is that they are shot. They have reached the bottom...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X