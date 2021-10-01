South Africa: Boks Back Their DNA in One Final Push After Months of Bio-Bubble Lockdown

analysis

The Springboks have nothing but pride to play for when they meet the All Blacks in their final 2021 Rugby Championship match in Gold Coast on Saturday.

The highs of winning the tense series against the British & Irish Lions while South Africa was in the grip of a brutal third Covid wave and unprecedented civil unrest, seems a long, long time ago now for the Springboks.

In sport, as the old cliché goes, a week can be a long time. Nowhere is that truer than in South Africa and in the context of the world champion Springboks, that truism holds firm.

The Boks are on a three-match losing streak. They have lost twice to the Wallabies and once to the All Blacks and along the way have relinquished their No 1 world ranking to New Zealand. They are battered and bruised and into a 13th week in the now ubiquitous bio-safe environment (BSE), or to use the colloquial parlance -- the bio-bubble.

They keep talking a good game, and last week they even delivered one despite a cruel 19-17 loss against the All Blacks in Townsville. But the reality is that they are shot. They have reached the bottom...