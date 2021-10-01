South Africa: Western Cape Finance and Economic Opportunities Releases Procurement Disclosure Report

press release

Procurement Disclosure Report reveals R334 million spent on Covid-19 in 2021/22

We are pleased to publish the fifteenth edition of our monthly Procurement Disclosure Report by Provincial Treasury which affirms our commitment to transparency and clean government in the Western Cape.

This edition of the monthly Procurement Disclosure Report confirms that to date R334 million has been committed towards Covid-19 related expenditure across departments and public entities in the 2020/21 financial year in the Western Cape.

For the period 01 April 2021 to 31 August 2021, provincial departments' total Covid-19 expenditure was R333,663 million, while provincial public entities spent R567 929.21.

Total Covid-19 procurement expenditure for August 2021 amounted to R119,778 million of which R119,403 million was spent by provincial departments and R375 860,94 by provincial public entities.

Full details on all procurement expenditure transactions included in this summary monthly report, including price per unit and supplier details, can be viewed via the National Treasury Covid-19 dashboard.

