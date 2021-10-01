Namibia: German Offer Dead On Arrival - Kauandenge

Nudo's Josef Kauandenge has resoundingly rejected the genocide pact between Namibia and Germany, saying the agreement was not negotiated in good faith between the two countries.

Kauandenge made his contribution during the ongoing debate on the motion in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our inalienable rights of self-determination and self-representation in line with the Namibian constitution and applicable United Nations conventions, to which both the Republic of Namibia and the Federal Republic of Germany are signatories, as well as international law principles, have been infringed upon by being excluded from participation and deciding on the course of action in our case," he said.

He further stated that comprehensive compensation must be applied to address permanent damages as the destruction of families and community structures, the consequent systematic intergenerational poverty, and the ongoing psychological trauma can never be rectified.

"The expropriation of all moveable and immovable properties of the Nama and Ovaherero people, including ancestral land taken through the imperial decree, must be redressed through the principle of restitution before compensation," he emphasised.

Kauandenge said the current deal of 1.1 billion euros (about N$18 billion) in project funding over 30 years is very much dead on arrival in any respect as the amount does not take into account the suffering, and loss of life and land by the affected communities.

"Some officials in government circles want to tell us that they hunted for a kudu and they came back with a mouse, and we should accept that mouse because it is better than nothing. We say no to that mouse because the mouse is insufficient for our household, as once cooked, there will be kids who won't have a taste of it," he charged.

Germany's refusal to call their atrocities a genocide furthermore leaves a bad taste in the mouths of the affected communities.

The member of parliament thus appealed to fellow lawmakers not to politicise the matter, but to work to reach a collective agreement for the benefit of Namibians and affected communities.

"I appeal to the Swapo-led government and Swapo MPs who might not be from the affected communities to let your conscience guide you in these deliberations. This is not the time for political correctness and toeing the party line. There is much more at stake, and that is the sanity of fellow Namibians," he urged.