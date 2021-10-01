Namibia: Fenata Says Malicious Attacks Wreak Havoc On Local Tourism

The member associations of Federation of Namibian Tourism Associations (FENATA) recently distanced themselves from what they deem ongoing malicious attacks and slander, perpetrated by the Namibia Travel and Tourism Forum (NTTF), which FENATA said is wreaking havoc on the Namibian tourism industry.

FENATA issued a statement yesterday, saying the rift caused by the NTTF, which is calling for a new representative body for Namibian tourism, has a hugely damaging effect - locally and internationally - on the unity and image of Namibian tourism.

During a recent special meeting, held in collaboration with executive committees of member organisations, FENATA also unequivocally declared support for the Hospitality Association of Namibia (HAN) and any other members "has been unjustifiably criticised and malevolently attacked by NTT, at a time when unity and collaboration is critical for Namibian tourism's survival".

The associations represented at this meeting were HAN, the Namibia Professional Hunting Association (NAPHA), the Car Rental Association of Namibia (CARAN), the Emerging Tourism Enterprise Association (ETEA), the Tour Guide Association of Namibia (TAN), the Tour and Safari Association of Namibia (TASA), the Association of Namibian Travel Agents (ANTA) and the Namibian Academy for Tourism and Hospitality (NATH).

"During this productive meeting, all parties had the opportunity to voice their concerns and recommendations. All parties reaffirmed their commitment towards the chairlady, Netumbo Nashandi, as well as the mandate of FENATA as umbrella organisation of all its tourism association members, generally accepted and considered as the "voice of tourism" in Namibia.

It is, thus, pertinent the FENATA exco work together in harmony, acting and speaking with one voice," read the statement from FENATA.

The statement continued that while it is clear not all entities that operate in the Namibian tourism sector are members of any association, the problems and challenges remain the same for all - and the efforts and work done by FENATA and its member associations are ultimately to the benefit of all tourism stakeholders.

FENATA cited their latest initiative to amend Covid regulations pertaining to the 72-hour PCR test validity for tourists, calculated from the time of the test to arrival in Namibia, as the travel duration often exceeds this limited time frame.

"This, undoubtedly, was to the benefit of every single tourism stakeholder in

Namibia and highlights the role we play in the industry. FENATA, therefore, represents the diversity of the Namibian tourism sector, supports inclusivity and aims to be a unified voice in questions of common concern. Any claims to the contrary totally lack tourism insight and are plainly misplaced," the association stated.