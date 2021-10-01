Namibia: Geingob Pushes Priority Projects to Revive Economy

President Hage Geingob on 27 September 2021 participated in the United States-Namibia Business Roundtable, hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa in Washington.

The President delivered keynote remarks, focusing on Namibia's Governance Architecture implemented in order to create a conducive environment for investment. Geingob emphasised the fight against corruption through the promotion of ethical governance and the strengthening of institutions dealing with those involved in unscrupulous acts.

Highlighting an inclusive approach to governance, the President informed the US representatives that Namibia had made great strides to include women and youth in decision-making processes. The meeting was an opportunity for Namibia to make a case for priority projects to revitalise the economy through strategic sectors such as energy, agriculture, health and tourism.

The roundtable was attended by business leaders from corporates such Royal Dutch Shell, Abbot, Trimble, Lockheed Martin and many other members of the Corporate Council on Africa.

Meanwhile, Geingob also participated in a meeting on Washington's Capitol Hill with US Congress members to improve US-Namibia relations.

In attendance were congresswomen and congressman, Rep. Karen Bass (House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Chair of Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health), Rep. Hank Johnson (House Committee on Oversight and Reform), Rep. Barbara Lee (Budget Committee) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (Higher Education and Career Readiness Committee) who all emphasised the need to do more for the partnership with Africa and Namibia in particular.

Geingob thanked the US government for donations of Covid-19 vaccines, including Pfizer, which was recently delivered to Namibia. The head of state outlined the challenges posed by Covid-19 and government's efforts to fight the virus, but in the same vein also lauded the unity of purpose, which has been demonstrated by world leaders and humanity at large.

The Namibian delegation led by Geingob, included Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, ambassador Margaret Mensah-Williams, Tom Alweendo, Iipumbu Shiimi, Obeth Kandjoze, Press Secretary Alfredo Tjiurimo Hengari and the economic advisor James Mnyupe.

Highlighting the five pillars of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, members of the Namibian delegation made sector contributions about growing exports to the US, unlocking opportunities for development finance, agriculture, logistics, mining and renewable energy, with an emphasis on green hydrogen.

Opportunities were also identified for the strengthening of a film industry, for deepening a renewable ecosystem and a logistics hub, which will be pursued through the relevant line ministries.