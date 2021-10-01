Namibia: Close to 50 Horses in Action Saturday

1 October 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Starlile, Freedom Fighter and Visigoth are among 50 prominent horses on the race card of the annual Kaondeka Horse Racing event in Okahandja tomorrow.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, Steven Tjihero, the spokesperson of the Kaondeka Turf Club, said preparations are in the final stage.

"We are looking at a total of 11 races during the event, with the most popular horses in the country expected to compete," he added.

The horses are from Omaheke, Hardap and Otjozondjupa regions.

He said no more than 150 spectators will be allowed inside the venue due to the current Covid-19 rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) president Martinez de Waal told New EraSport they are excited to see horse racing return again after the Covid-19 has affected almost all sectors within sport.

"We are excited that horse owners will again have a chance to bring out their horses to compete and the jockeys will make some money too. We can't wait."

N$100 000 sponsored by Standard Bank Namibia is up for grabs, and will be divided among the 11 race winners on the day. The first race will commence at 10h00.

