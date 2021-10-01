Namibia: Who Will Be Crowned Champion?

The winner of the inaugural MTC Namibia Netball Premier League will be crowned tomorrow when the final league games take place.

As it stands, Namibia Correctional Service (NCS) are topping the league with 19 points, followed by Tigers in second place and Mighty Gunners in third, both with 18 points, but Tigers have a better goal difference.

All three have a chance of winning the league.

NCS will face Tigers at 18h30 and have to beat Tigers and not play to a draw to remain on top and crowned champions. This match will for sure be a firecracker encounter.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, NCS team manager Absolom Mushandja said his team is ready for the showdown and cannot wait for tomorrow.

When asked how are they planning to counter their opponents, he said that remains a secret.

"Everyone in the team is raring to go and everyone is showing eagerness to finish the season on a high note. We are fully aware how difficult the game is and we are doing everything possible to ensure we remain prepared for the challenge that we face," said Mushandja.

He also said the players are in high spirit, waiting for Saturday to settle everything on the court.

Tigers coach Morné Pienaar said they are prepared for the battle, knowing it will not be an easy game.

"The Tigers ladies will be hunting as a pack and we are planning on minimising our mistakes and concentrate on attacking," he stated.

He called on their fans to come support them.

The rest of the fixtures:

Namibia Navy vs United 12 at 12h00

Golden Girls vs Rundu Chiefs at 13h30

Dollar Stars vs Young Stars at 14h40

Grootfontein vs Rebels at 16h00

Mighty Gunners vs United 12 at 17h20