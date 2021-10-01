Namibia: Cassidy - a Catalyst for Change

No stranger to the local music scene, Cassidy Karon is a multitalented musician, fashion designer, songwriter and producer.

He is a seven-time Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) winner as a member of hip-hop duo, Paradox; has appeared on international television channels such as CNN; and was nominated for 2020 Namas Best Hip Hop, Best Kwaito, Best Newcomer and Male Artist of the Year.

"I'm an electronic musician. Experimentation is pivotal to my identity," said Cassidy, who considers himself as a student of life.

He launched his new album 'Katutura's favourite son' earlier this week and the audience can experience his latest tracks for the very first time on stage tonight at the Night Under the Stars (NUTS) concert at the Goethe-Institut Namibia.

Inspired by what he learns from experiences, Cassidy writes about everyday life in Katutura from the perspective of appreciation.

"I try to celebrate who we are and what we're capable of as a community and act as a voice and reference for children who want to take an alternative approach to life. I celebrate being black and from Katutura."

Cassidy grounds himself within the aspiration to become a catalyst for change in his community.

"I spread a homegrown narrative of hope and overcoming difficulties we face in our communities. I have experienced the Namibian struggle, as well as Namibian victory at the highest level."

Cassidy is of the opinion that players in the local music scene are afraid to push themselves creatively and thus are too concerned about trends instead of developing creatively.

Tonight's concert begins at 19h00. Entrance is N$20 and seats are limited due to social distancing regulations.