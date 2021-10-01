South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Liquor Authority Report

press release

Minister Fritz welcomes Liquor Authority Report, asks residents for cooperation in calling for end to National State of Disaster

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes reports of enforcement activities by the Western Cape Liquor Authority.

Minister Fritz calls on residents to play their part in being responsible in their alcohol consumption, especially over the weekend, to ensure that our health system continues to manage - as it has done over the last year and a half. This will assist greatly in the call for an end to the National State of Disaster made by Premier Allan Winde yesterday.

The report from the Western Cape Liquor Authority on enforcement activity indicates that over the past week, 282 inspections were conducted, with 137 inspections focused on underage drinking. Four integrated operations with SAPS and/or LEAP were conducted, with 36 compliance notices issued to license holders, and five non-compliance notices submitted for prosecution.

Thirteen license holders were prosecuted for possible contraventions of the Act and/or licence conditions. A further seven licence holders were fined, with fines valuing R120 000.

Inspections were conducted in a total of 47 areas, as geographically diverse as Franschhoek, Cape Town City, Stellenbosch, Scottsdene, Newlands, Khayelitsha, Milnerton, Ceres and Woodstock. The four integrated operations with law enforcement were conducted in Kraaifontein, Dunoon and Joe Slovo, Lwandle and Thembalethu.

Minister Fritz said, "the vast majority of our residents work with us in ensuring that alcohol is consumed responsibly and I want to thank them for this. We want all our residents to do the same, and that is why I encourage you to please be responsible and adhere to the rule of law."

Minister Fritz continued, "as the Provincial Government, we are calling for a less centralized approach to managing the pandemic going forward. We are asking for a system that is able to respond to different provinces and local municipalities differently, based on things like rates of infection and capacity in specific areas. Residents have an important role in making this happen, through their own behaviour. There is no better example of citizens playing a part than in responsible alcohol consumption."

Minister Fritz concluded, "I would therefore like to ask everyone to be mindful of the dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption, especially over the weekend. The Western Cape Liquor Authority and other law enforcement agencies are preparing to conduct operations and respond to complaints to ensure the safety of all our citizens. Please enjoy yourselves responsibly."

Anyone who witnesses any criminal acts, or who has any other information that will assist SAPS in making arrests, are urged to telephone the SAPS Command Centre at 021 466 0011.