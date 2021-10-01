South Africa: Political Party Manifestos Haul Out the Promises - Oops, It's Now 'Commitments' - to Woo Voters

analysis

From clean water and dignified sanitation, repaired potholes to land and property audits and more broadband. It's all in the 2021 municipal poll manifestos -- although disillusionment and disengagement may yet be the spanner in the election wheel.

ANC manifesto

"We will do and be better," seems the pay-off line for the governing ANC. Acknowledging it hasn't done that well in municipalities and hasn't deployed its best people, the party's 2021 local government manifesto heavily relies on national issues like jobs, procurement reform and Eskom, and reminders of how the ANC since 1994 introduced free basic services and boosted the social wage through grants, subsidised education and free housing. ANC party president Cyril Ramaphosa headlines the manifesto entitled "Building Better Communities Together".

Councillors, council and corruption

Lifestyle audits and signed performance agreements for councillors, mayors and managers.

"Remove from office those who fail to do what they are paid to do" to ensure ethical leaders, managers, and workers.

Commitment to engage at the National Economic Development and Labour Council on strengthening the ban on politically exposed persons doing business with the state.

Insource work and end labour broking for sustainable employment in municipalities.

Defeat patriarchy.

Water, sewage

Maintain and develop...