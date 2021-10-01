South Africa: Media Statement - Committee Chairperson Welcomes Cabinet Endorsement of Appointment of Commissioners of Border Management Authority

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, has welcomed Cabinet's endorsement of the appointment of Dr Nakampe Masiapato as the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA) and Major-General David Chilembe as the BMA's Deputy Commissioner of Operations.

Since the signing of the BMA Act, the committee has been at the forefront of calling for the speedy implementation of the Act, which it considers a strategic intervention to deal with many gaps, both legislative and operational, within the border management area.

"These appointments lay a foundation for the operationalisation of the BMA Act, which the committee has viewed as instrumental in resolving some of the challenges faced at the ports of entry, including the fragmented border management model that led to incoherence in implementing border management," Mr Chabane emphasised.

Following its oversight visit to Beit Bridge and Lebombo ports of entry earlier this year, the committee highlighted the urgent need to start implementing the Act, beginning with the development of a costed implementation plan with clear timelines to ensure focused project management. "We are confident that the appointment of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner is a step in the right direction in moving the country to a desired target of secure, impermeable borders in the country," Mr Chabane emphasised.

When the parliamentary programme resumes, the committee will engage with the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to ascertain their plans and visions for the authority.