Namibia: President Geingob Participates in CCA U.S.-Namibia Business Roundtable

Washington, DC — President Dr Hage G. Geingob participated on 27 September 2021 in the US-Namibia Business Roundtable, hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa in Washington.

The President delivered keynote remarks, focussing on the Governance Architecture the Namibian Government has put in place in order to create a conducive environment for investment. President Geingob emphasized the fight against corruption through the promotion of ethical governance and the strengthening of institutions dealing with those involved in acts of corruption.

Highlighting an inclusive approach to governance, the President informed that the Namibian Government had made great strides to include women and the youth in decision-making processes. The meeting was an opportunity for Namibia to make a case for priority projects to revitalize the economy through strategic sectors such as energy, agriculture, health and tourism.

The Roundtable was attended by business leaders from corporates such Royal Dutch Shell, Abbot, Trimble, Lockheed Martin and many other members of the Corporate Council on Africa.