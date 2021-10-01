South Africa: Dorah Sitole Protégé Mokgadi Itsweng Sparkles in Debut Cookbook

analysis

In her new book Veggielicious, chef and food justice activist Mokgadi Itsweng reworks South African recipes with plant-forward passion.

Mokgadi Itsweng describes her debut cookbook, Veggielicious, as a "plant-based offering from the garden of my dreams". She hopes that her work will act as "a guide to transitioning from meat-based cooking to plant-forward cooking" and offers readers an elegant overview of the personal and political reasons why this culinary conversion is necessary.

Mokgadi Itsweng. (Photo: Roelene Prinsloo)

Chef Itsweng is not alone in advocating for a plant-forward food culture. It is now almost impossible to swing a fennel frond without hitting a cookbook catering to this rapidly growing sector of society. Given the almost exponential increase in publications devoted to the topic, the question potential readers need answered is whether Itsweng's opus offers original insights?

The answer is absolutely yes. With a few beautifully notable exceptions - my favourite being Bryant Terry's Afro-Vegan: Farm-Fresh African, Caribbean, and Southern Flavors Remixed - most plant-forward recipe books focus on Asian or European food genres. Where our continent is included in the mix, the recipes are predominantly East and West African rather than South African. Which is odd because South Africa has a...