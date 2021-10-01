South Africa: From Farm to Table Through the Generations

analysis

The story of a meal starts long before you sit down at the table. Visiting The Kraal at Joostenberg reveals the threads that connect food, farm and family, past, present and future.

The farm to table journey doesn't get much shorter than at The Kraal at Joostenberg. Weekend lunches at this peaceful wine farm just off the N1 in Muldersvlei are steeped in the flavours of the five generations of the Myburgh family: old recipes, wild herbs, vegetables from the garden and the rest sourced from neighbouring farms. It's a feast of what is local and in season. I joined one of their Saturday morning farm walks before lunch to meet the family and explore.

Susan Dehosse picks wild leeks beside the old farm road to flavour waterblommetjie bredie. (Photo: Kit Heathcock)

We're walking up a farm road lined by ancient oak trees, vines on the slope above us and a wetland area below. Susan Dehosse picks a bunch of wild alliums with pretty white bell flowers from the verge and shows us the almost triangular stems and bulbs "These they call the three-cornered leek and we use them to flavour our waterblommetjie bredie." I've already checked out the lunch...