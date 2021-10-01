South Africa: School of Government Congratulates Senior Fellows On Receiving Saapam Highest Award

press release

The National School of Government (The NSG) has congratulated its two Senior Fellows and former Directors-General, Dr Cassius Reginald Lubisi and Dr Sam Gulube (posthumously) on receiving one of the highest awards of the South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM), the Life-time Achievement Award.

The SAAPAM Public Service Award is one of the highest awards that the Association confers to practitioners in the public affairs discipline. It was conferred to the two former Directors-General at a special gala dinner held in their honour last night on the 30th of September 2021, on the margins of the 20th SAAPAM national conference.

The celebratory gala dinner was addressed by the Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of South Africa, Professor Puleng Lenkabula.

Both Dr Lubisi and Dr Gulube enjoyed illustrious public service careers and played an instrumental role in laying the ground for a professionalized public service. They have left an indelible footprint in the offices they have led.

Dr Cassius Reginald Lubisi is an accomplished academic, educationist, public service manager. He served in the South African government in various roles since 2002. As DG, in the Presidency, a position he held from November 2010 until September 2020. Dr Lubisi was also Secretary of Cabinet and the Chairperson of the Forum of South African Directors-General (FOSAD). Dr Sam Makhudu Gulube (Posthumous) served as Secretary of Defence and as head of the Department of Defence, a role he played for 8 years. He was also a former chairperson of the Medical Advisory Board of the Presidency of South Africa, the national medical director of the South Africa National Blood Service and as CEO of the Universal Service Agency. He has also held various leadership positions with the Medical Research Council, the National department of health, as a surgeon in the military.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Principal of The NSG, Prof Busani Ngcaweni congratulated the two leaders.

"We congratulate them on this Award which recognises their hard work and selfless contribution to public service. Many young public servants and public servants managers look up to them given the role they have played in the transformation of the public service and the contribution towards building a better life in our country. Sadly Dr Gulube cannot be with us to receive this award but his contribution and legacy will live on for generations to learn from."

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration endorsed the appointment of the Dr Gulube and Dr Lubisi as Senior Fellows of the NSG, alongside acclaimed economist Professor Mariana Mazzucato from University College London and China's most influential political scientist Dr Eric Li. Dr Gulube served in this role, supporting the work of the NSG, until his sad passing earlier this year.