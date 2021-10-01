South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Closes Phokeng Mortuary With Immediate Effect

1 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha took a decision late last night to close the Phokeng Mortuary with effect from today, 01 October 2021. The Phokeng Forensic Mortuary that is situated in Phokeng Police Station provides forensic pathology services to Rustenburg Sub District, Kgetleng Sub District and Moses Kotane Sub District.

The facility has been faced with numerous infrastructure challenges including water, electrical, building and fixed equipment breakages. This has severely affected the functionality of the forensic services in the unit.

Following assessment of the facility done on 30 September 2021, the Honorable MEC for health has directed that the facility is temporarily closed with immediate effect for maintaince. Forensic services are rerouted to the Brits Forensic mortuary and all costs of transport will be borne by the Department of Health.

Any administrative or operational enquiries can directed toFacility manager on 0145662708 or 0648788264

