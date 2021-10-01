South African Restaurants and Vineyards Are Among the Top 100 in the World

analysis

A mere three years since opening, FYN in Cape Town has cracked a new place in the World's 50 Best Restaurants 100 to 51 list.

With all the doom and gloom we've endured, we more than deserve a celebratory story, a slap up meal and a fabulous bottle of wine. So let's applaud some very fine achievements in two major global competitions: World's Best Vineyards and World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Of the hundred vineyards, 10 are in the Western Cape; and ahead of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, which will be named at a ceremony in Antwerp, Flanders, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the 100-51 list was released last week which included La Colombe returning in 81st place, and newcomer FYN at number 92.

Guests don't want overcomplicated food, but they do want exquisitely and expertly cooked food, using exciting ingredients that tell a story - Peter Tempelhoff, FYN. (Photo: Supplied)

Said Karl Lambour, GM at Tokara (number 97, Vineyards): "You know, in South Africa, we all suffer from a little humility when we are put on the world stage and we tend to underestimate our offering. Perhaps this accolade will go a little...