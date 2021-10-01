South Africa: 'Smelly' Midnight Lifeline - Karpowership Gets Another Extension for Emergency Power Deal

1 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

Gwede Mantashe's energy department has thrown another lifeline to the sinking Karpowership deal, granting the Turkish floating power ships company another (four-month) extension to get its financial and regulatory approvals in place.

Considering Mantashe's previous declaration that he would brook no delays in the government's emergency power bidding process, his department appeared to be stretching credulity to the outer limits when officials insisted that no special treatment was involved in the latest regulatory extension reportedly granted to the Karpowership group for is controversial R228-billion, 20-year-long gas-to-electricity bid in three local harbours.

"I just want to correct you: No extension has been extended to Karpowership [only]. It is for all of the bidders," Mantashe's ministerial liaison officer Nathi Shabangu said on Friday when asked to confirm that the Turkish-controlled power ships company had been granted a further extension to reach financial close.

The first deadline for financial closure was July 31. This was extended by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to September 31. Now it appears to have been extended to January 30, against a backdrop of allegations of political interference made by rival bidders and the outright rejection of Karpowership's environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The company also...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

