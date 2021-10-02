Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga at Liberation Museum

The construction of the Museum of African Liberation is something which should have been done decades if not centuries ago as African history must be written accurately, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

Touring progress made in the construction of the Museum of African Liberation in Warren Park, Harare, VP Chiwenga said it was the responsibility of Africans to write their own history.

"Right up to now our history has been written by other people, not the people of our own history. Other nations have written about Africa yet we are supposed to have written it ourselves.

"The construction of the museum is a great achievement and from December 3 last year when his Excellency President Mnangagwa did the ground breaking, a lot has now happened, which shows we are on track to put what has happened in every corner of Africa together, he said.

VP Chiwenga said the history to be preserved at the museum was what defined Africans, hence the need for every African to play a part in its construction.

"As countries, as individuals, we must contribute towards the construction of this great museum. Yes friends can come, but we are the first ones who must take responsibility. The history of any country or development is done by its citizens."

"Now this is a major development for Africans. We do not expect outsiders to do it for us. We do it for ourselves. Outsiders will not do it for free. They will end up distancing us from our own history. "

VP Chiwenga said the museum will be a one stop centre for every person that wants to know about the African history from all its parts including West, North, East, Central and the Southern part, which Zimbabwe falls under.

VP Chiwenga who was being led during the tour by Instak chairperson Professor Simbi Mubako was shown among other things including the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Park, the wall of honour, Instak studio and the commercial area along the side bordering Solomon Mujuru Drive (Kirkman Road).