Zimbabwe: Fleeing Wife Killer Commits Suicide

A 48-year-old man who allegedly axed his wife to death in Harare, committed suicide in Beitbridge after failing to flee to South Africa.

It is reported that on September 27, Tinashe Ruzaya Paunosvisva of the Ushewokunze, Harare killed his wife Ronah Masango with an axe in the presence of their minor children.

He fled to Beitbridge with the intention of crossing into South Africa, but later committed suicide at the Lutumba Business Centre, 20km before Beitbridge town along the Masvingo road.

Officer commanding the Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, confirmed the incident.

"He was wanted in connection with a case of murder at Southlea Park in Harare. The man's body was found lying by the roadside at Lutumba Business Centre by a passerby who informed the police. A search was done leading to the discovery of a suicide note in his pocket". he said.

Paunosvisva wrote in the note that had his wife listened to him, they could still be together.