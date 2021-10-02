Nigerian Bollywood Actor Arrested in India Over Drug Peddling

Chekwume Malvin, a Nigerian actor has been arrested in India on the account of drug peddling. According to the Indian papers, the 45-year-old has featured in over 20 Bollywood movies, including Singham, Anna Bond, Paramathma etc.

"Malvin learnt acting at the New York Film Academy, Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, in 2006. He claimed he has acted in three Nollywood (Nigerian) movies. He came to India several years ago on a medical visa and took up a two-month acting course at NYFA, Mumbai. Later, he started acting in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam movies as an extra.

He was living in Bengaluru for the last few years and was peddling drugs in his circle of customers to make easy money," the Indian police said.