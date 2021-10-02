Nigeria: Kunle Afolayan Releases New Movie on Netflix

Award winning producer, director and actor Kunle Afolayan mentioned via his Instagram page the release of his new movie to commemorate his birthday. The producer also took time to appreciate his fans and viewers for following him on his journey in the world of entertainment. The new movie Swallow is scheduled to premiere on Netflix.

He was also celebrated by a few of his colleagues in the industry. Ini Edo, Omotola Ekehinde, Kenneth Okolie, Mercy Johnson, brodashaggi, Temi Otedola and amongst others took out time to wish him well in his career.