Nigeria: U.S. Felicitates With Nigeria on 61st Independence Anniversary

2 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Bennett Oghifo

The United States Government has said it looked forward to expanding the relationship between it and Nigeria over the coming year and advancing both countries' mutual interests.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, said this in a goodwill message to Nigeria on its 61st independence anniversary, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Department of State.

"On behalf of the United States Government and the American people, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 61st anniversary of their independence," the statement said.

"The strong partnership between our two countries is based on our common commitment to democracy and diversity, and a shared spirit of entrepreneurship. As your partner, we will continue to support Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment. We value Nigerian leadership on issues including African peace and security, ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back a more inclusive economy, and reducing greenhouse emissions and creating a clean energy future."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X