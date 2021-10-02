Nigeria: Diplomat Salutes Buhari on Nigeria's 61st Independence Anniversary

2 October 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Angola, Her Excellency, Prof. Monique O. Ekpong, has sent good wishes to President Muhammadu Buhari and people of Nigeria on the occasion of the nation's 61st independence anniversary.

The goodwill message was contained in a statement made available from her office in Luanda by her Media Aide, Mr. Nse Abasi Nelson.

The message partly read: "I wish to congratulate His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and my fellow Nigerians back home in Nigeria, Nigerians in Angola and in the diaspora on this special occasion of our 61st Independence Anniversary."

Ekpong who is marking her first independence anniversary in Angola, prayed that Nigeria remained a peaceful and united country, where the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.

She also extended the good wishes to the people of her host country, noting that as Africans, thorough development will spread across the borders of African countries where the people peacefully coexist.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X