Nigeria: Diplomat Salutes Buhari on Nigeria's 61st Independence Anniversary

The Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Angola, Her Excellency, Prof. Monique O. Ekpong, has sent good wishes to President Muhammadu Buhari and people of Nigeria on the occasion of the nation's 61st independence anniversary.

The goodwill message was contained in a statement made available from her office in Luanda by her Media Aide, Mr. Nse Abasi Nelson.

The message partly read: "I wish to congratulate His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and my fellow Nigerians back home in Nigeria, Nigerians in Angola and in the diaspora on this special occasion of our 61st Independence Anniversary."

Ekpong who is marking her first independence anniversary in Angola, prayed that Nigeria remained a peaceful and united country, where the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.

She also extended the good wishes to the people of her host country, noting that as Africans, thorough development will spread across the borders of African countries where the people peacefully coexist.