Nigeria: Ekiti Has Returned Five Schools to Missionaries - Fayemi

Ado Ekiti — The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that his government had in the last two years returned five public schools to missionaries, for effective management

Fayemi, however, assured that his government would construct another five model colleges to replace those that had been returned and now being managed by private bodies.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti yesterday while inaugurating a model school named after an elder statesman and former Chairman, Standing Committee for the creation of Ekiti State, Chief Deji Fasuan.

Fayemi disclosed that the model school, built along Ado-Afao Road, was named after Chief Fasuan to promote role modeling and imbue the younger generation with patriotic spirit exhibited by the beneficiary throughout his life.

Speaking glowingly of Fasuan, the governor said: "I knew him(Fasuan) about 46 years ago. His house shared a boundary with the Christ's School, which I attended. We all knew the role he played for the creation of Ekiti State. Those of us who had governed the state would know how he persistently troubled us just for the sake of Ekiti.

"He is one personality that will commend whatever you do well and itemise areas of inadequacies, just to ensure development," Fayemi stated.

Fayemi added that his government was zealously committed to the transformation of education and has zero tolerance for abandoned projects, assuring that every project started by his government and ones inherited would be completed before exiting office.

"Education sector was in dire straits when we came three years ago. But we have carried out reforms like introduction of free education up to secondary school ,payment of WAEC fee, abolition of education levy, payment of counterpart funding worth N7.6b from 2015 to 2021 and ensured regular running grants to schools and payment of teachers' salaries.

"We also returned some schools to original owners based on requests. We have returned Christ school, Ado Ekiti, Annunciation Secondary School, Ikere, Mary Immaculate Secondary School , Ado Ekiti, Saint Louis Secondary School, Ikere, and Saint Augustine Secondary School, Oye Ekiti."

On the model schools, Fayemi disclosed all the four colleges built in Ado Ekiti capital city have quality facilities, teachers, toilets, laboratories, basketball court facilities, and others that will guarantee quality education to children.

"I seek the cooperation of parents and teachers by registering their children in schools, because not registering children of school age is an offence against the State Child's Rights Law. We know teachers are role models to their students and that is why we make your welfare a priority, so make judicious use of this facility."

The Retired Permanent Secretary, Chief Deji Fasuan, who appreciated the gesture, said: "I am sitting before you today in appreciation of siting this school in this location apart from naming it after me when I am still on this side of the divide.

"I could remember between 1946 and 1951, when I had to carry my loads on my head, trekked on this path from Afao to Ado Ekiti and risked being killed by animals and being drowned by Elemi River that crossed this path. I am happy that I am still alive to benefit from this radical change.

"People from Afao, Are and Oke Ila in Ado Ekiti will benefit from this school. Many parents are already queuing up in my home everyday to lobby to have their children enrolled here and this shows the value they placed on this facility and I commend the government for this lofty initiative," he added.