Ethiopia: Death From Covid-19 Continues to Rise After Third Wave Hit - Physicians Urge Public to Get Vaccinated

Addis Abeba — Since the breakout of Covid19 last year to this day 345,674 positive cases were registered. The Ministry of Health (MoH) and Public Health Institute (EPHI) announced last month that a third wave of the pandemic has hit the country and recorded cases with the Delta variant in the first week of September.

On September 28 in press releases, the EPHI director general, Dr. Tsigereda Kifle said the delta variant of covid19 is spreading at a very high speed with 271 deaths in a week, followed by 49, 46 and 48 consecutive deaths in three days that followed the pressures.

Dr. Weltaw Chane, the Executive Director of Millennium covid19 center which was opened to treat covid and function as an early isolation center told Addis Standard the center is functioning at its maximum level. He said, "During the second wave of the pandemic last April and March we upgraded our intensive care unit to 19 rooms from 10, currently we have 50 units but having this doesn't mean the demand for more ICU units aren't needed."

About the increasing number of covid recently, the director explained that delta variant might be a reason for the rising number of infections, coupled with the society's ignoring to prevention guidelines, he said, "Maybe the rise is for various reasons but it's a fact that the society is not following prevention guidelines properly or as seriously as the first wave of the pandemic."

Dr. Wuletaw urged the society to follow prevention guidelines, he said . "Despite all the societal, economical and political problems, the society should overcome and focus on health," adding, "One should stay healthy and alive." The director also argued for the importance of vaccinations, he said, "If we get the vaccine it will reduce the risk of being affected by the virus, and in case of transmission and infection, it will reduce the possibility to fall seriously ill and will upgrade your immunity systems."

According to data obtained from the MoH in the last 24 hours, from a total of 10,226 laboratory tests, 1,352 people tested positive while 48 new deaths were registered and 790 cases require intensive care.