Morocco: Authorities Prevent Spanish Doctors and Lawyers From Visiting Activist Sultana Khaya

Occupied El Aaiun — The Moroccan occupation authorities on Saturday expelled from the airport of the occupied city of El Aaiun a Spanish delegation composed of doctors and lawyers who were going to Boudjdour to visit the Sahrawi activist Sultana Khaya, under house arrest for more than 10 months.

Upon their arrival at the airport on board a Binter Canarias airline, the members of the delegation were arrested by the Moroccan police without any valid reason before their expulsion a few minutes later to the Canary Islands.

For her part, the president of the Sahrawi Body against the Moroccan Occupation (ISACOM), Aminatou Haidar, indicated on her Twitter account that the police of the Moroccan occupation prevented by force the entry of a delegation of lawyers who were going to Boudjdour to visit the Sahrawi activist Sultana Khaya.