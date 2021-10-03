Morocco: Authorities Prevent Spanish Doctors and Lawyers From Visiting Activist Sultana Khaya

2 October 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Occupied El Aaiun — The Moroccan occupation authorities on Saturday expelled from the airport of the occupied city of El Aaiun a Spanish delegation composed of doctors and lawyers who were going to Boudjdour to visit the Sahrawi activist Sultana Khaya, under house arrest for more than 10 months.

Upon their arrival at the airport on board a Binter Canarias airline, the members of the delegation were arrested by the Moroccan police without any valid reason before their expulsion a few minutes later to the Canary Islands.

For her part, the president of the Sahrawi Body against the Moroccan Occupation (ISACOM), Aminatou Haidar, indicated on her Twitter account that the police of the Moroccan occupation prevented by force the entry of a delegation of lawyers who were going to Boudjdour to visit the Sahrawi activist Sultana Khaya.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X